Suspect allegedly ‘hijacked’ CapMetro bus, ran from Austin police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who allegedly attempted to take control over a Capital Metro bus in downtown Austin and then ran from police has been arrested. The bus driver told police this man “hijacked” her bus.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Andre Funt, allegedly caused a disturbance one bus and then hopped on another bus (which was behind the first bus at the same stop) and sat in the driver’s seat.

The bus driver told police she walked outside to try to make sure Funt didn’t get on her bus after she heard about the incident he had allegedly caused, but when he got in the driver’s seat, he asked her to show him how to drive the bus and told her he was going to take it.

Then he started pushing all these buttons and asked how to close the doors.

This all happened on 3rd and Lavaca Streets just north of Lady Bird Lake. When officers were flagged down, they activated their lights and sirens and parked behind the bus to see what was going on.

Austin Police said they later observed on a video that when a passenger on the bus say, “police,” Funt heard and got out of the driver’s seat, looked back at the patrol car and took off running west on 4th Street.

He ended up barricading himself in a restroom on 5th and San Antonio Streets to try to hide, but after 10 minutes, police were able to get him out.

While doing a search of Funt, officers found a needle cap, a small plastic bag with a crystal-like substance in it and another bag with a crystal-like substance officers determined to be methamphetamine after testing it.

When officers tried to put him in their patrol car, he also is accused of saying, “nah,” and refusing to get inside, even putting his feet on the side of the vehicle and pushing back with force as officer held him.

He is charged with resisting transport, evading on foot, possession and attempted auto theft. At last report, he was in the Travis County Jail.

A Capital Metro Supervisor told police the value of the bus is estimated to be about $800,000.