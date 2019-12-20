Suspect accused of shooting man in rear, taking his car in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of shooting another man in the rear end before stealing his car on Monday in southeast Austin, according to an affidavit. The suspect told police he shot the victim because he wanted to stop a sexual encounter.

Tyrell Dion Davis, 19, faces an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge.

On Dec. 16 around 12:20 a.m., police went to the 6700 block of Paseo San Lucas Lane, a neighborhood near Springfield Neighborhood Park. The victim told police he had agreed to pick up Davis and bring him to his home and while there they started smoking marijuana.

“While [the victim] was rolled over and facing away from the suspect he heard a loud noise, which sounded similar to a firecracker,” according to the affidavit. The victim said his right leg went numb.

“You shot me,” the victim told police he said to Davis.

The victim told police Davis demanded his car keys, and he told them where they were because he was afraid he would be shot again.

Officers found a 9mm cartridge case in the room where the victim said he and the suspect had been.

On Dec. 18, detectives called Davis and he agreed to be interviewed. He told police he and the victim had “agreed to meet up for sex in exchange for marijuana.”

“During the sexual encounter, Tyrell decided that he no longer wanted to engage in sex and wanted the encounter to stop,” according to an affidavit. Davis then told police the victim grabbed him and wanted to continue, so he pulled out the gun and shot him. He said the victim let him take his keys so he could leave.

“Tyrell stated that he knowingly brought a firearm to this encounter because he was fearful of [the victim], but was unable to describe why he was in fear,” police wrote.

According to the affidavit, Davis told police where the gun and car were.

Davis is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail.