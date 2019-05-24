Suspect accused of kicking in door of north Austin apartment as residents slept

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking the community for help to track down a suspect who is suspected of breaking into a home in north Austin Wednesday morning.

The suspect was caught on camera entering an apartment complex on the 700 block of West Longspur Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. near North Lamar Boulevard, police said.

According to police, the man kicked in the door of an apartment with the residents asleep in their bedrooms. One of the residents woke up to find the suspect in her bedroom who allegedly threatened her and demanded valuables before fleeing the scene.

None of the residents living in the apartment were injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s standing around 5’9″ tall, 260 pounds with a stocky build. The victim says the suspect spoke both Spanish and English. He was said to be wearing a black hoodie and possibly a Carhartt beanie with light pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this suspect is encouraged to call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270. You may also text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.