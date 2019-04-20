Suspect accused of chasing Austin man with knife at Garrison Park
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A knife-wielding suspect allegedly chased a man after he inappropriately touched his girlfriend at Garrison Park, court documents said.
Officers responded to the park located at 6001 Manchaca Road right next to Crockett High School in south Austin last Tuesday after a caller said a man with a knife was chasing his friend.
When officers arrived, the victim told them he got a text from his girlfriend that said a strange guy touched her inappropriately while at the park. He went to the park immediately and confronted who police identified as 53-year-old Robert Lopez.
At first, the victim said he told Lopez to leave and he started to walk off, but then he approached him and took out a knife. Lopez then allegedly said, "I'm going to ---- y'all up!" The victim told police that after he said that, he started chasing him, but the victim was able to get away and left.
Lopez was described as having a skull tattoo on his forearm and playboy bunny tattoo on his hand, and an AISD officer later found Lopez at the park with a knife on him.
He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Peeps: The 'indestructible' Easter treat that will outlast us all
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether you love them or you hate them, one thing is for certain: Peeps, the polarizing Easter candy shaped like chicks, will outlive you.
A tongue-in-cheek 1999 study at Emory University in Atlanta, set out to prove or disprove a pervasive rumor about the candy: that the marshmallow confections cannot be destroyed.
The study tested the candy under four conditions:Read the Full Article
Austin woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in her car
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department arrested a woman last Tuesday, April 16 on the charge of robbery by assault in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive.
The suspect, Bridgette Roberson, 57, allegedly entered a victim’s vehicle without permission, according to court documents.
The victim reported to authorities that she was assaulted by Roberson in her car. She said the Roberson forcefully grabbed her left arm with one hand while attempting to take money from the dashboard with the other.Read the Full Article
Cardi B rejects plea deal in strip club melee case
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has rejected a plea deal in a case stemming from a New York strip club melee last fall.
WNBC says the rapper did not speak to journalists before or after her three-minute court appearance on Friday. But fans got as close as they could to catch a glimpse of her.
She is due back in court next month on misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges.Read the Full Article
