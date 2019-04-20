Suspect accused of chasing Austin man with knife at Garrison Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A knife-wielding suspect allegedly chased a man after he inappropriately touched his girlfriend at Garrison Park, court documents said.

Officers responded to the park located at 6001 Manchaca Road right next to Crockett High School in south Austin last Tuesday after a caller said a man with a knife was chasing his friend.

When officers arrived, the victim told them he got a text from his girlfriend that said a strange guy touched her inappropriately while at the park. He went to the park immediately and confronted who police identified as 53-year-old Robert Lopez.

At first, the victim said he told Lopez to leave and he started to walk off, but then he approached him and took out a knife. Lopez then allegedly said, "I'm going to ---- y'all up!" The victim told police that after he said that, he started chasing him, but the victim was able to get away and left.

Lopez was described as having a skull tattoo on his forearm and playboy bunny tattoo on his hand, and an AISD officer later found Lopez at the park with a knife on him.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.