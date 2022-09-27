AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 100 Club of Central Texas has activated the Survivor Fund for the family of Austin Police Department Officer Anthony “Tony” Martin, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.

The club said it is acutely aware of the grief and financial burden the Martin family is placing. “Our mission is to help ease this burden so they can focus on honoring the life of their loved one,” the Club said in a press release.

All donations to the Survivor Fund will be used to support the Martin family and the families of other first responders killed in the line of duty serving our communities.

This is the second time in a month, and the fourth time this year, the fund has been activated for the families of fallen first responders in Central Texas, providing more than $40,000 in immediate financial support.

In June, the Club activated it to support the families of Jonathon and Hunter Coco, brothers and Maxwell Community Volunteer Firefighters who were killed in a rollover crash while returning from a wildfire. The fund was also activated for the family of Poteet Police Officer Jeff Richardson, who was killed while directing traffic around overnight construction near The Domain.

The 100 Club also helped support the families of two injured law enforcement officers; Bastrop County Sheriff’s Deputy Sawyer Wilson and Mustang Ridge Police Officer Jason Payne.

“Since our inception, we have supported the families of more than 90 first responders killed or critically injured in the line of duty, providing more than $700,000 in immediate support,” the Club said in a press release. “The support of community members who recognize the sacrifices our first responders and their families are willing to make is what allows us to fulfill our mission and stand ready for those who stand ready for you.”

Donations can be made online and messages of support will be shared with the family. You can also mail your donations to The Club’s office, located at 3200 Steck Avenue, Suite 240, Austin, Texas 78757; call the office at 512-345-3200; or text “100clubcentex” to 44321.