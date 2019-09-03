Texas Gas Service sued over deadly home explosion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The surviving victims of a deadly home explosion last October is suing Texas Gas Service.

The lawsuit, representing David Passman and the family of Nicole Burton, alleges the utility failed to maintain a 42-year-old gas line near the home, leading to the explosion.

Passman survived the explosion, but was seriously injured. Burton, his girlfriend, died from her injuries four days later.

Both were inside their south Austin home when the explosion happened.

Slack Davis Singer is representing David Passman in this case. FVF Law is representing Nicole Burton’s family.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Texas Gas Service is “aware that its crumbling infrastructure creates a significant risk to Travis County residents and that the organization is not doing enough to address the risks associated with the distribution of dangerous natural gas through a system of old pipelines.”

KXAN is reaching out to Texas Gas Service, and will continue to provide updates on this story.