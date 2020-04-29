Survey: 50% of downtown Austin businesses plan to reopen once restrictions lift

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fifty percent of downtown Austin businesses plan to reopen as soon as public health restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 are lifted, according to a survey conducted by the Downtown Austin Alliance.

The Downtown Austin Alliance surveyed 80 businesses, finding that 50% of them plan to open immediately after restrictions are lifted while 20.3% said they are unsure when, or if, they will be able to reopen.

“We believe that this profile is representative of the downtown storefront community,” said Jenell Moffet, director of research and analysis for Downtown Austin Alliance. “Although many businesses adapted differently, almost all of them experienced significant financial loss.”

The survey was open from April 9-19 during a stay-at-home order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott said on Monday that a phased approach to reopening the economy would begin on Friday, with restaurants, retailers, and movie theaters able to operate at 25 percent capacity.

Due to the financial impact of COVID-19, 65 percent of businesses surveyed had to suspend operations or close.

You can read the results from the survey on the Downtown Austin Alliance website.