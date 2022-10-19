AUSTIN (KXAN) — Developers are planning to bring a 400-acre surf park to Austin, near the airport, relatively soon. They say groundbreaking could happen as soon as next year.

Surf Lakes signed a territory agreement with Austin for the park, and has also secured zoning, water, and wastewater entitlements, according to a press release. The release says groundbreaking could be as early as mid-2023.

The website calls the project the biggest surf park development on the planet. It’ll be a 400-acre community – named Pura Vida – with a 12-acre Surf Lake at its center, surrounded by a sandy beach, boardwalks, restaurants, hotels, retail shopping, and residency. Think the Domain… but you can also surf.

Surf Lakes is planning to build the park just south of the airport, about 20 minutes from downtown and 15 minutes from the new Tesla Gigafactory.

The land was purchased by local developers seeking to position a Surf Lake as the centerpiece of their mixed-use retail and residential community. In addition to the Surf Lake, other adventure additions will be announced for the Pura Vida community in the future.

Right now, the site has a capital expenditure of roughly $1.3 billion.

According to Surf Lakes’ website, it’s a company that provides a technologically advanced wave-generating device and bathymetric reef designs to wave park project developers around the world. There are currently ten projects planned for the U.S. and several out of the country as well, including in Germany, Singapore, and a few in Australia.