Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor brings new book to Texas Book Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke at the House Chamber on Sunday as a part of The Texas Book Festival.

Sotomayor recently released her new picture book, Just Ask!/ Solo Pregunta! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You.

In the book, children work to build a garden and ask each other questions about their differences, including disabilities, mental health, cultural and even language.

In the book, Sotomayor encourages others to “Just Ask” when they meet someone who is different from them. In a post on Sotomayor’s publisher’s website, it said she grew up with diabetes and used her life experiences to help write the book.

Those who attended the festival and had a copy of the book had the opportunity to get it signed by Sotomayor.

The book is available for purchase in both Spanish and English.