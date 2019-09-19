Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to talk new book at LBJ Presidential Library

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is set to talk about his new book, “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” this evening at the LBJ Presidential Library.

The lecture starts at 6 p.m. in the LBJ auditorium, where Gorsuch will share reflections on his personal life, his Supreme Court confirmation process, and influences on his new book.

Signed copies of “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” will be sold in the upper auditorium lobby from 5 to 6 p.m.

“A Republic, If You Can Keep It,” released on September 10, details his reflections, speeches, and essays that focus on the “remarkable gift” left by the framers of the Constitution. The book also details his views on how civil discourse, civic education, and mutual respect all work together toward a “healthy republic.”

Gorsuch’s lecture is presented alongside the Tom Johnson Lectureship, established in 2010. These lectures are open to both the student body of the University of Texas at Austin and the general public free of charge.