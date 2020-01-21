LIVE: Supporters of low-level marijuana decriminalization speak, rally support before vote

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of Thursday’s vote on Item 59 on the Austin City Council agenda, which would decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, council members supporting the item are holding a press conference Tuesday.

Council members Natasha Harper-Madison, Greg Casar and Jimmy Flanagan, along with Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza and other community advocates, will call for full support of the item. They will also answer questions at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall media room, 301 W. 2nd St., in Austin.

The aforementioned council members are sponsors of the item.

The item cites House Bill 1359, the statewide legalization of hemp, as a main component for the proposed change.

State of Texas prosecutors said they have stopped prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana charges, unless they had lab reports on THC levels.

