Supporters of historic Austin golf course don’t want it to disappear

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As new developments and high rises continue filling the Austin skyline, supporters of Lions Municipal Golf Course are working hard to make sure the historic course doesn’t become a piece of the past.

The city leases the course, known to golfers as “Muny,” from the University of Texas and all 141 acres of the 18-hole course are part of a bigger piece of property known as the Brackenridge Tract, originally donated to the university in 1910. UT has considered developing part or all of the tract in recent decades, but supporters of the course have been fighting hard to keep it around.

The question is will Muny become the latest property in Austin to be developed? Groups like the Muny Conservancy hope not, and that’s why they have been raising money and awareness to keep the course open.

“This place, Lions Municipal is 97 years old,” said Scotty Sayers, member of the Muny Conservancy. “It is older than Zilker Park and we have to keep these gems in Austin. Really, great cities protect their great spaces.” Sayers has played at Muny his entire life.

The golf course was the first desegregated municipal course in the south.

The City of Austin is conducting a virtual stakeholder meeting later Monday asking for public input on zoning for the area.