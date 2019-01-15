Supporters expect MLS to announce Austin FC franchise Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The commissioner of Major League Soccer will be in town Tuesday to make an announcement about the future of soccer in Austin.

Neither the league nor the team’s leadership has said what the announcement will be, but supporters believe the commissioner, Don Garber, will officially designate Austin FC as an MLS franchise.

“Tuesday will be a celebration of civic pride and recognition of the tireless efforts put forth by city leaders and soccer supporters to bring major league sports to Austin,” Austin FC’s newly-named president Andy Loughnane said in a statement sent to KXAN.

Mayor Steve Adler and chairman and CEO of Austin FC Anthony Precourt will join Garber at the Rustic Tap on 6th Street at 4 p.m. for the announcement. Austin Anthem, a supporters’ group, will host a celebration starting an hour later.

“I think it’s unlikely the commissioner’s going to come to town and tell the mayor publicly that nothing’s going to happen,” said Jeremiah Bentley, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Austin Anthem. “That seems a little bit out of character. And if you’ve seen previous announcements from Cincinnati and Miami, this structure follows that very closely, too.”

Cincinnati will join the league this year, and Miami will join in 2020 along with Nashville. If Austin FC is confirmed as a new franchise, it would be the 27th team to join MLS.

Along with the fact that Garber will be in town, the phrasing of the announcement suggests it will be good news for supporters. Austin FC billed the event as a “legendary announcement,” echoing its branding through the process to “grow the legend.”

But when the city might field a team for the first time remains to be seen.

Construction won’t start on a $225 million stadium at McKalla Place until this year, according to an agreement city officials signed in December, and it won’t be completed until 2021.

That’s if it gets off the ground at all. Earlier this month, a group of opponents to the stadium’s construction announced they had enough signatures to put the deal on the ballot to let voters decide whether to approve it.

The city has to verify the signatures before the petition can move forward, but the group Friends of McKalla Place, which circulated the petition, told KXAN in an email it’s “inappropriate” for Austin FC to move forward “before Austin voters have spoken.”

Still, Bentley expects Tuesday’s announcement to include a timeline for getting the team into the league. He believes MLS will add Austin FC in 2021, which gives the team time to finish the stadium and to work out other details.

“We’re working on songs and chants and what the march to the stadium looks like and what the official tailgate looks like,” Bentley said.

There’s a lot to do before Austin is ready for a team, he said, but he’s felt the excitement building around what he’s sure will be a celebratory announcement.

“We hope that Austin FC is for Austin what the San Antonio Spurs are for San Antonio,” Bentley said. “I think it really brings the community together, you know, the thing that everyone rallies around. Everybody in San Antonio is a San Antonio Spurs fan, whether you’re rich or poor or black or white or brown or whatever, and so we think that Austin FC can do the exact same thing for this city.”