AUSTIN (KXAN) — The League of United Latin American Citizens’ Austin District is throwing its support behind a new budget proposal from Austin’s Interim City Manager Jesús Garza to merge together the city’s Small and Minority Business Resources Department with its Equity and Civil Rights offices — a proposal that has concerned some city advocates.

Among its reasonings, LULAC highlighted that the city’s Equity Office “has not seen the progress and expectations being met as envisioned,” noting in a Tuesday release the departure of the head of the Equity Office in 2022.

Regarding the Office of Civil Rights, LULAC’s release pointed to a 2021 investigation that found six OCR employees had filed a complaint against the OCR director, alleging “abusive, exploitative, unprofessional, and retaliatory management style and personal behavior of the civil rights officer.” The OCR’s director resigned from the office this year.

“LULAC District VII supports the City Manager’s proposed creation of the Civic and Business Equity Department as the combination of the Equity Office, Office of Civil Rights, and the Small and Minority Business Resources Department will ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of bringing together a City-wide Equity lens to all city operations.” Aug. 1 League of United Latin American Citizens District VII release

Why some Austin organizations aren’t a fan of a consolidated department

Not every area organization echoed LULAC’s sentiments. Monica Guzman with Go Austin/Vamos Austin (GAVA) told KXAN July 18 the proposed restructuring of the Equity Office will strip it of its power.

A secretive change to our city structure is the latest action in a recent pattern of non-transparency from this city’s leadership. We’re talking about the decision to take power away from the offices of Equity, Civil Rights, Sustainability, and Resilience. The budget draft was delivered in paper copies on Friday afternoon [July 14] with no digital copy available for the public or media until Sunday. The proposed 2024 Budget (see page 42) shows Equity and Civil Rights under “Civic and Business Equity.” Resilience and Sustainability are moved under Planning, an office often influenced by developer interests. These offices must stay independent, or we will move backwards toward an unjust and unsustainable Austin. It will put years of work with the community below other city priorities.” Monica Guzman, Go Austin/Vamos Austin

More than 50 other organizations joined GAVA in denouncing the proposed restructuring. Alongside concerns with the convergence of the Equity Office with OCR and SMBR, GAVA noted the proposed relocation of Resilience and Sustainability to the Planning Department, critiquing that as “an office often influenced by developer interests.”

Austin interim city manager addresses proposed merger concerns

In a memo released Monday, Garza said this proposed new department “will in no way diminish the existing offices.” Garza said all three components — the Equity Office, OCR and SMBR — will operate as “distinct units within the new department.”

He added all three will operate as distinct offices with individualized budgets and staff volumes intact under the new, singular department head. He said the Equity Office will remain in the Snell Building on East 11th Street, while SMBR and OCR will continue with planned relocations to One Texas Center.

Garza said additional priorities for the consolidated department will be created, in addition to designated responsibilities:

Improving racial equity in departmental policies, practices and procedures, and making recommendations to City Management on the equitable distribution of city services

Upholding all federal civil rights statues and the City of Austin’s civil rights anti-discrimination ordinance

Supporting, advocating for minority, female and disadvantaged business owners to “participate in and compete for contracting opportunities with the city”

There have been concerns expressed that the work currently underway by these offices would somehow be disrupted, redirected, subverted, or deprioritized. Far from it, this reorganization is designed to ensure that advancing equity and protecting civil rights are continued and amplified with additional support and resources. Expressed objectives and work plans for Equity, Civil Rights and SMBR will not only continue with no change but also be expanded. Interim City Manager Jesús Garza

Garza said city officials plan to appoint an interim department director as the city continues its search for a permanent leader.

He noted he sees the merged department as solidifying the city’s dedication to equity and inclusion practices, denouncing concerns about the timing of the proposal with “what is happening both at the State and Federal level on issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The City of Austin is in the process of finalizing its budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which begins on Oct. 1.