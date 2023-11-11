AUSTIN (KXAN) — Support is pouring in Saturday morning for the Austin Police Department after one officer was killed and another was injured in the line of duty.

The incident began just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning and turned into a SWAT situation, APD confirmed to KXAN, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Mayor Kirk Watson said the injured officer was in surgery as of around 8:30 a.m., and a procession was held starting from Dell Seton Medical Center for the fallen officer.

Details are limited at this time as to what exactly happened, but city and state officials quickly took to social media to show support for the department and its officers. Below is a compilation of statements gathered honoring the officers involved.

Mayor Kirk Watson

“My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning. This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us. I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.

We rely on brave people who are in harm’s way when they are serving us. We should never lose sight of that. This event jarringly brings home that truth. The danger and potential loss is not theoretical — it’s very, very real.

I thank these courageous public servants and ask that our community hold them close, support them, respect them, and lift them up in prayer.

And let us all come together as we deal with this loss.”

Gov. Greg Abbott

“Hearts across Texas are grieving with the family and loved ones of the Austin Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty early this morning, as well as another who faces a long journey to recovery. This tragedy is a reminder of the great risks and selfless leadership our law enforcement officers exercise every day to serve and protect their communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up in prayer the family and loved ones of the officer who was killed, the officer undergoing surgery, and the entire Austin Police Department during this difficult time.”

APD Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson

“I’d also like to highlight the incredible bravery displayed by our officers day in and day out. I could not be more proud of their heroic actions.”

“Please pray for this family and the Austin Police Department this morning. Very tragic.”

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of one Austin Police Officer and pray for the swift recovery of another injured in the line of duty. Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with their families and the entire law enforcement community.”

“Heartbreaking news this morning as one of our members and Austin Police Officer was tragically killed and another injured. We’re praying for @Austin_Police, family and friends who are grieving, and for the strength and recovery of the injured officer.”

Austin Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly

“My heart goes out to the families of the officers who have been affected by the devastating events that unfolded today. The unwavering dedication and sacrifice they made in their service to the community will always be remembered and deeply valued.

Mayor Watson, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your continuous efforts in keeping us informed during this incredibly challenging and sorrowful time.”

“My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen officer and victims of this horrible crime. @Austin_Police place their lives on the line daily to protect our communities. I share your grief and wish our injured officer a full recovery.“

“Such terrible news. Praying for the family, friends, and colleagues of this APD officer who was killed and other who was injured.”

Austin Councilmember Alison Alter

“My thoughts are with the families and colleagues of the two officers who were tragically shot in the line of service this morning, and I am hoping for a full recovery for the officer still in surgery. I am deeply grateful for their courage and their service to our community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Austin Police Department during this difficult time following the loss of one of their own. Our sincere condolences are extended, and we will be forever grateful for their selflessness, bravery, and dedication.”

“The Cedar Park Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the entire @Austin_Police after one of their officers was killed in the line of duty.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Austin Police Department who mourn the loss of one of their officers who was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty this morning.”

Travis County District Attorney’s Office

“On behalf of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, all our hearts break for the fallen officer, the wounded officer, and the victims involved in the tragic incident this morning. We are praying for their families and the speedy recovery of the wounded officer.

We are grateful for all of the members of APD who work tirelessly to keep our community safe, especially during these difficult times.”

“We offer our deepest sympathies to our colleagues and friends at APD for their tragic loss. We extend hope and prayers for a speedy recovery to the injured officer and hold both families in our hearts.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Austin Police Department this morning with deep sorrow.”

This story will be updated as more statements are released.