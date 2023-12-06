AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a year after University of Texas President Jay Hartzell announced future renovations for the campus’ most famous site, a vision is set for upgrades to the UT Tower.

The university said donors will play a big part in making those upgrades happen.

Hartzell announced the renovations at last year’s State of The University address, calling the Tower a beacon for truth-seekers and academic excellence and achievement. A video produced by UT to talk about the need for restoration reflected that sentiment.

“Through the years, the tower has become our most beloved symbol and embodies the greatness of the University of Texas, how we stand tall and fearlessly work to change the world,” the video said in part.

“It is now our time to stand in support of our tower as we embark on a bold vision to restore it, revitalize it and reimagine it.”

It’ll be the first time since the tower was constructed in 1937 that it’ll undergo restorations, which will focus on the exterior of the tower and main building, including the limestone masonry, windows, observation deck, clock and other key features.

Restorations will cost an estimated $26 million.

There are four ways to donate to support the restorations:

Outright gifts

Donor-advised funds

Appreciated stock

IRA-qualified charitable distribution

Learn more about each of these forms of support in the PDF below.

The university has not yet announced a start date or timeline for the renovations.

Read more about the UT Tower and the vision for renovations online.