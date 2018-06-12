Superheroes surprise patients at Dell Children’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers will be in uniform to visit children in the hospital Tuesday, but a few are trading their usual look for something a bit more super.

DC and Marvel collide as Batman, Batgirl and Robin unite with the Flash, Superman, Wonder Woman and Wolverine to team up with Captain America, Hawkeye, Iron Man and Spiderman. The superheroes will have to use their wits and wills to take down Cat Woman and the Riddler, who are trying to avenge the Joker who was arrested during last year’s festivities at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

In addition to spending time with the kids, handing off autographs and snapping selfies, some of the heroes will show off their stunts as they rappel down the hospital walls.

This is the fourth annual Super Hero Day.