AUSTIN (KXAN) — An early Sunday morning water rescue conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department has shifted to a recovery after the missing person was not found.

ATCEMS responded to the call around 2:20 a.m. Sunday between 7-39 East Ave., following reports a person in the water, went under. A bystander who tried to rescue them was attended to by EMS crews for hypothermia.

AFD launched a rescue boat to assist with the search. APD’s Air 1 was also called in to help but was canceled after crews were unable to locate the person. Officials said the missing person’s belongings “may have been located along the hike & bike trail.”

After the missing person wasn’t found, crews tweeted the rescue effort had pivoted to recovery mode, with law enforcement taking over the search.