Stylist fundraising for Austin bar owner diagnosed with breast cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local stylists came together Sunday at Cheer Up Charlies bar to host a cut-a-thon for a co-owner with breast cancer.

Maggie Lee was diagnosed back in July after finding out a lump she had was cancerous.

Christopher Stewart, a hair stylist and close friend of Lee, said it was a community of hairstylists who didn’t know each other very well but who all came together for a single cause.

“She’s done a lot for the community,” said Stewart. “Cheer Up Charlies throws benefits for all kinds of things here in town, so I felt I needed to give back.”

The stylists offered $20 minimum haircuts, colors, beard trimmings and braidings.

All the money raised went go toward Lee’s medical bills and recovery process. At last check, a Go Fund Me set up for her surpassed the creator’s goal of $10,000.