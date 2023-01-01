AUSTIN (KXAN)— More young kids are going to the emergency room for mental health emergencies than ever, according to a new study from the American Medical Association.

The comprehensive study, was conducted by researchers and doctors over the course of several years, from 2015 to 2022. Numbers started rising before the pandemic, the study found.

More than 200,000 children from across the country, between ages three and 17, were seen at 38 hospitals between 2015 to 2020.

The study found emergency room visits for this age range increased by 8% annually, while 13% of patients made repeat visits within six months.

Trey Tucker, a well-known mental health therapist, said he isn’t surprised by these shocking stats, as he connects with a lot of younger people via TikTok. He works to educate them on mental health.

“Those of us who work with teens know that for years now, they’ve been really under attack and a couple of areas, they’re addicted to happiness,” Tucker said. “And reflection is totally under attack…they need deep connection.”

While Tucker uses TikTok to connect with the younger generation, he said other, non-educational aspects of social media plays a big role in mental health strain that young kids are dealing with.

That comes as a Texas state representative proposed a bill to ban social media for teens younger than 18. The measure will be discussed during the 88th Legislative Session.