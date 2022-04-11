AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinities rank among the most physically-active people in America, according to a new study.

ChamberOfCommerce.org looked at physical activity levels among adults across the nation.

Austin ranked as the eighth-most physically-active large city out of 49, and 64th out of all 283 cities surveyed.

The study ranks cities based on the share of adults who self report as engaging in leisure-time physical activity, such as running, walking, gardening and golf.

Data was also gathered on the share of adults who are obese, have high cholesterol, diabetes or depression. In those metrics, Austin ranks eighth lowest among large cities by share of adults with obesity at 25.2%. The number with diabetes is 12th lowest — 9.5%.

Meanwhile, Austin ranks middle of the road by share of adults with depression, ranking 28th of 49 large cities, with 19.3%. The share with high cholesterol — 30.5% — ranks as 12th highest among large cities.

Nationwide, Colorado, Washington and Minnesota are the most active states, with more than 80% of adults reporting they engage in physical activity. Meanwhile, the top five most active cities are all in Colorado and Washington, including Seattle, which is the only large city to appear in the top 20.

Bellevue, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, ranks highest, with 86% of adults reporting they are physically active.

Mississippi ranks at the least physically active state, with 61.2% of adults reporting they engage in leisurely physical activity. Cleveland, Ohio, ranks as the least physically active large city, at 61.7%, and Flint, Michigan, ranks lowest of all 283 cities surveyed, at 59.2%.

Frisco is the most physically-active city in Texas, with 80.3% of adults being active. That compares to 70.6% statewide. Meanwhile, Laredo is least physically active at 60.4%. That means Laredo ranks 279th out of 283 cities surveyed nationwide.

You can search the full database using the table below. Click on any of the column headers to sort the data.

ChamberOfCommerce.org only looked at cities with a population greater than 100,000. ‘Large cities’ have populations above 350,000. ‘Midsize’ cities have between 150,000 and 349,999 residents, and ‘small’ cities have populations between 100,000 and 149,999.