AUSTIN (KXAN) — Avocado toast, cold brew, Harry Potter and now apparently Austin, Texas — a new analysis by Smart Asset showed the city saw the most significant increase in millennials moving to the area of any U.S. city in 2021.

In Smart Asset’s sixth annual version of the study, the researchers found Austin saw a net migration of 10,500 millennials. Close to 24,000 millennials moved to Austin, while 13,400 left the city.

In last year’s iteration of the project, Austin ranked number four. In that report, they looked at 2019 Census Bureau data and found there was a net migration of 5,686 millennials that moved to Austin. In that same report, ahead of Austin was Denver, Colorado, in the top spot; Seattle, Washington, was in second place and Phoenix, Arizona, in third.

For this year’s report, trailing behind Austin in the second position is Denver, Colorado; then Dallas, Texas, ranked third; Raleigh, North Carolina in the fourth spot and Jacksonville, Florida, in fifth.

The team of researchers also tracked where most millennials are fleeing. New York City saw the largest exodus of millennials last year – losing a net total of 80,000 people born between the ages of 25 and 39.

The other cities with the highest number of millennials leaving were Chicago, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; Boston, Massachusetts and Los Angles, California.