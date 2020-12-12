Students go on Christmas shopping spree with help from Austin police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers helped some local children with their Christmas shopping Saturday morning as part of the annual Shop with a Cop event.

APD’s Amigos en Azul group met up with students from Houston, St. Elmo and Perez elementary schools at the Southpark Meadows Target store off I-35 in south Austin.

Amigos en Azul runs the event every year to give disadvantaged local students the chance to shop for themselves or their family. About 60 children were chosen to take part this year.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Shop with a Cop was a little different – with officers handing out gift cards at the door instead of accompanying the children around the store.

The families also have the option to go home and shop online instead of spending it in the store, APD said.

Amigos en Azul was founded in 1982 with the aim of helping to bridge the gap between APD and Austin’s Hispanic community.