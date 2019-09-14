Students at 5 AISD middle schools received free tablets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at five Austin Independent School District middle schools received free tablets Friday.

The tablets are part of the Verizon Innovative Learning initiative. The schools will also be assigned a technology coach to help teachers with integrating technology into their lessons.

The program is used in more than 150 middle schools across the country.

“It’s really important for us that we reach students who may be underserved and may not have the access to the internet at home,” said Verizon spokeswoman Jeannine Brew Brags.

AISD has invested about nine million dollars into the program.