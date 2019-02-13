Student-run restaurant at Taylor High opens for Valentine's Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Say Cheese restaurant at Taylor High School. (KXAN photo/ Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at Taylor High School opened a unique restaurant Wednesday to get people into the spirit of the Valentine's Day while giving back to an empowering cause.

The 'Say Cheese' restaurant is operated entirely by special-needs students and all of the profits are placed into a scholarship fund for the students. The student workers get the chance to learn important life skills while they work as chefs, servers and managers.

“The students are learning vocational skills, social skills, and independent living skills,” said Life Skills Teacher, Corey Graef. “They are learning how to manage and run a business.

The scholarship money will help fund college programs such as Texas A&M PATHS Program, ACC Steps, and University of Texas classes. These programs are designed for students with disabilities and many of them end with certification.

“The students are the owners of the restaurant,” Graef said. “We work for them,” Graef said proceeds will go to fund ABLE scholarships for students with disabilities attending school in Taylor.

Proceeds will also fund vocational scholarships for students who are employed or are volunteering. Vocational scholarships can go towards transportation to and from work, a work uniform and any work-related items that the students may need.

The third type of scholarship is for recreation and leisure. These scholarships are given to students to help with camp fees, gym memberships, cooking classes and other types of hobbies and interests that focus on social skills.

Say Cheese will open to the public on Wednesday with a Valentine's Day theme. The restaurant will also be open on March 27, April 17 and May 1.

Hours are from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.