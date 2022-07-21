AUSTIN (KXAN) — A West Campus bar that’s been a haven for Longhorns could be turned into student housing, according to an application filed Tuesday with the city.

Bleyl Engineering filed the project plan along with 24 RG LLC to develop on the site of Cain & Abel’s at 2313 Rio Grande St. The bar has been around since 1991.

News of the potential student housing tower ignited on social media, with @barstoollonghorn posting “WE WILL NOT STAND FOR THIS.”

“I feel like this is something for the UT community to gather around, and something for us to kind of like bond over, and I feel like this is a staple within the UT community. I feel like taking this away would kind of like… I don’t know, it’s not the vibes really,” UT student George Velez said Thursday.

KXAN has reached out to 24 RG LLC and Cain & Abel’s ownership for comment.

Student housing developments in Austin

In April of this year, the University of Texas at Austin broke ground on a new graduate student housing building in east Austin. The new complex will be on 21st Street between Comal and Leona Streets and have 784 beds in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts.

Also in April, one of the oldest barbershops in Austin, Wooten Barbershop, was finally asked to move out by mid-June after student housing developer American Campus bought the block of properties at the intersection of 21st and Guadalupe Streets where the shop sits in 2018.

But some students say affordable housing is needed, and that it’s difficult to live near campus because of the prices. In April, a student-led city commission drafted recommendations for Austin City Council to consider creating more affordable student housing.