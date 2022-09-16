AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD Police arrested a student after a threat was made at Akins Early College High School on Thursday.

Austin ISD tweeted Friday that a juvenile student was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. AISD said both of those charges are felonies.

After a thorough investigation, officers located the student and confiscated items they believe were used in connection with the threats.

The student didn’t have access to any weapons, and at no time were students or staff in danger, according to AISD.

The district will provide counseling to any student or staff member who requests it and will have additional counselors available next week.

“Please take a moment to remind your student that all threats are taken seriously and will be investigated. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority,” AISD said on Twitter.