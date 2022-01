AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews put out a fire at 7613 Jester Boulevard early Sunday morning, after reports of an exterior deck fire having spread into the second floor of the building. That’s located near the West Bull Creek Greenbelt.

In a tweet from AFD just after 5 a.m., officials said crews had extinguished the fire and reported there were no injuries related to the incident. As of 6 a.m., no cause had yet been reported.