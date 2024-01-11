'It would take something really strange to make Austin stumble,' one expert says

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — It’s probably a mistake to bet against robust growth for the local economy in 2024, even if it clearly slowed in 2023 from its post-pandemic boom.

That’s according to a number of economists who expect business activity in the Austin metro to be relatively strong in the new year. The jobs, and the people, will keep flocking here throughout 2024, they said.

“As long as there is not a major economic disruption (nationwide), Austin is going to be at the head of the pack,” in terms of U.S. economic growth, said Peter Rodriguez, dean of Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business. “It would take something really strange to make Austin stumble.”

