String of food truck workers robbed at gunpoint, Austin police say they’re connected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a string of taco truck robberies in east, north and south Austin. Three of them happened this month and one last month.

Austin Police Department detectives believe they’re all connected.

The Tacos Y Pupusas food truck off Burton Drive in south Austin is the latest. It was robbed around midnight on Monday.

Tacos Y Pupusas on Burton Drive

A taco truck employee told KXAN that two suspects came in 15 minutes to closing time, and it looked like they were watching as employees closed up the truck.

“They came after me with the same two weapons and, they were aiming them at my head,” said a Tacos Y Pupusas food truck worker.

In December, the Jefes Tacos truck on Cameron Road was also robbed in a similar nature. Austin police arrested a suspect in that case, but believe there’s a connection to the other crimes.

Jefes Tacos

On Jan. 11, the Tortas y Tacos Dos Hermanos food truck on North Lamar Boulevard was robbed. It sits next to a building with limited visibility at night.

A few days later on Jan. 15, a food truck located at 408 East Rundberg Lane was also robbed for an undisclosed amount. A group of food trucks sit next to a gas station. Victims told KXAN they were all targeted, but the suspects were only able to get money from the truck closest to the gas station.

Most of these locations are cash only, which is why the victims believe they were targeted.