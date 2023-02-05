AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance called on downtown property owners, businesses and tenants to be on the lookout amid recent burglaries. Per the DAA, suspects are suspected to be entering properties “by driving closely behind tenants through secured garage entries,” the release said.

Several incidents have been reported to the Austin Police Department that involved a white Cadillac Escalade with a Texas license plate DL6 4094, per the release. APD said most events took place between Thursdays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m.

“We would ask the residents to be especially vigilant when they enter their parking garages, taking note of any vehicles that may be following them into the garage,” APD officers said in the release. “Also, any assistance with identifying unknown large luxury SUVs (make, model, color, license plate, description of occupants, etc.) would be greatly appreciated.”

APD added video evidence is critical for these cases to help identify suspects. They requested property owners’ assistance in installing security cameras at building entrances, in stairwell entries, common interior hallways within buildings as well as “any place that the inside of the building can be accessed from the outside.”

Initially, an APD bulletin said three suspects were said to be involved in a string of break-ins between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28. The burglaries happened at three separate locations.