Stretch of Airport Boulevard is now Richard Overton Memorial Highway

Austin

by: Russell Falcon, Matthew Prendergast

Posted: / Updated:
Thieves_drain_Richard_Overton_s_personal_1_20180630033957

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning last Friday, May 24, a stretch of Airport Boulevard is now called the “Richard Overton Memorial Highway.”

The renaming bill was filed by Representative Sheryl Cole and changed the name of Airport Boulevard from I-35 to U.S. 183 in honor of the World War II veteran. 

According to House Bill 1821, markers with the new name will be added, but the name of the road itself will not change. 

Overton died on December 27, at 112 years old. At the time, he was the oldest WWII veteran alive and the oldest living man.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss