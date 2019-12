AUSTIN (KXAN) — A year after voting to change “Manchaca” to “Menchaca,” street signs have been replaced.

The signs cost just over $23,000 and were paid for by the non-profit Justice for Menchaca.

Council member Pio Renteria filed an application for the replacement.

Signs along highways are owned by TxDOT — those signs will be replaced when they need to be serviced at no cost.