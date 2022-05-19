AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — One of the most prolific real estate firms in Austin has set its sights on rejuvenating the iconic Sixth Street Historic District that’s increasingly known as Dirty Sixth.

The district, which runs from Brazos Street east to I-35, is best known as a nightlife destination for all sorts of revelers — from college students to bachelorette parties to business travelers. But recent concerns about violent crime in the area have led to calls for change, and Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners LP believes it has part of the answer.

Building heights are currently capped at 45 feet in much of the district, but Stream plans to ask the city of Austin for permission to build up to 122 feet for an office building in the district and more than 70 feet for a new hotel.

Though Stream has not yet filed anything with the city regarding its plans, it is “laying the groundwork for filing,” said attorney Richard Suttle with Armbrust & Brown PLLC, which is representing Stream.

