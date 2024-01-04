Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This month, Stream Realty is moving forward with its work on restoring more than 30 properties along Austin’s Sixth Street.

“You’ll see rejuvenation over the course of the next few months,” Richard Suttle, the developer’s attorney told KXAN.

He added that Stream hit a snag because of how long it took the deal to go through, and the developer is still in the process of re-tenanting the buildings.

So far, Suttle said, the only businesses who have expressed interest so far are shot bars, but Stream is looking for businesses with more of a mixed-use plan.

“The key to success will be getting places open during the day and all week,” Suttle said. “To bring the activity back to Sixth Street that we used to have.”

Suttle said once they get an idea of the new businesses that will enter the empty buildings, Stream will begin to restore the interiors and exteriors.

According to Stream’s initial proposal on this project, the goal is to revitalize “the heart of Austin, while preserving its historic roots.” As part of the project, Stream had to get approval from the city to build above the previous height cap of 45 feet.

City leaders have long said they believe making Sixth Street a more mixed-use district will lead to a decrease in crime.

KXAN is also speaking with business owners and city leaders about downtown crime as part of this story. Check back for updates.