AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several storage units and the belongings inside of them were impacted by a large fire at a south Austin storage unit Thursday morning.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted AFD and ESD5 units responded to the scene of the second alarm fire at 11959 Menchaca Rd. and it’s a “large defensive fire at a multi-unit storage facility.”

That area is near FM 1626.

Part of Menchaca Road near Frate Barker Road was shut down while crews responded. There were heavy traffic delays on FM 1626 and Twin Creek Drive, as well as Menchaca Road.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

AFD said it received a call about the fire around 6:30 a.m., and the fire was under control around 7:45 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m., belongings inside some of the units were still burning, and fire crews were working to put those out.