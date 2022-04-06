AUSTIN (KXAN) — A storage unit fire in north Austin caused an estimated $600,000 worth of damage, according to an Austin Police arrest affidavit.

Austin Fire investigators believe David Jeffrey Nutt, 32, “intentionally” started the fire during the morning hours on Sunday. He was arrested and charged with arson, a second-degree felony, the affidavit said.

Seven storage units were damaged as part of the fire in the 6100 block of Powell Lane, the Austin Fire Department previously told KXAN.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police he heard yelling and screaming at a nearby unit, which was rented by Nutt and used as a motorcycle mechanic shop.

Additionally, the witness told police he heard noises “against the wall, like he was punching the wall,” the affidavit said.

After hearing the noises, the witness said he heard a “poof” sound and saw Nutt walking by “just as jolly as he could be” with a backpack over his shoulder, police said.

The witness said he saw black smoke coming from the unit rented by Nutt. Flames could be seen near the middle of the unit, police said.

Storage unit management identified Nutt to police through surveillance video. No one else was seen near the storage unit before or after the fire, the affidavit said.

KXAN has reached out to Nutt’s attorney. This story will be updated with comment.