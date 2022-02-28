‘Stop Putin, stop war’: People gather at Texas Capitol in support of Ukraine

Rally in solidarity with Ukraine at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Feb. 28, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another group of people gathered in solidarity with Ukraine in front of the Texas State Capitol Monday.

They carried signs calling on NATO to do more and asking Austin to ban Russia from South By Southwest.

“Stop Putin, stop war,” the crowd chanted, along with “exclude Russia from UN.”

The rally is one of many that took place across Austin over the past few days, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing.

Rally in solidarity with Ukraine at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Feb. 28, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

