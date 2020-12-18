Still shining bright: Trail of Lights in top 10 best holiday lights display for third year in a row

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Trail of Lights has once again ranked in the top 10 best public holiday lights display for the third year in a row.

Trail of Lights came in fifth place in USA TODAY’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice contest, which was determined by a panel of experts, 10Best editors and a popular vote.

“While Austinites already knew the Trail is one of the best holiday light displays, it’s very nice to receive this accolade, especially this year, when the production team worked so hard to make this tradition happen safely in the midst of a pandemic,” Samantha Foster, a spokesperson for Austin Trail of Lights, said.

The 56th annual Trail of Lights returned to Zilker Park this year as a drive-thru event so that people could still enjoy the lights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will remain open until Jan. 3, and passes can be purchased at the Trail of Lights website.