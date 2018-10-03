Stevie Ray Vaughan guitars and memorabilia on display Wednesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stevie Ray Vaughan memorabilia is on display at the Guitar Center on Anderson Lane (Courtesy Robert Knight)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A flood of Stevie Ray Vaughan's music memorabilia will be on display Wednesday to celebrate his 64th birthday.

People can see his pride and joy at Guitar Center at 2525 West Anderson Lane #200 all day. The pieces were all collected at auctions, and include his Lenny Strat, custom Hamiltone guitar, Fender Bassman amplifier, guitar effects pedals and his jacket.

Guitar Center bought the 1965 Fender Stratocaster at a New York auction for $623,500 in 2004, according to the center. That guitar, which Vaughan used as his main guitar on tour, was bought by his wife and friends from a Texas pawnshop and given to him on his birthday in 1980.

The items revealed Wednesday will be in a display case at Guitar Center even after his birthday.

