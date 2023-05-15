Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 15, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cue up “Edge of Seventeen,” Austin: Beloved singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is slated to perform at Austin’s Moody Center this summer.

A renowned artist noted for her multi-decade career performing in “Fleetwood Mac” and for her solo work, the Moody Center announced Monday Nicks will perform at the venue on Aug. 15. Nicks is set to kick off her 2023 tour Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee before wrapping it in San Francisco this December.

A general ticket sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased through Live Nation and the Moody Center’s website.

Known for chart-topping hits like “Dreams,” “Landslide,” “Edge of Seventeen” and “Leather and Lace,” Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Her long-awaited return to Austin comes after she was initially billed as a headliner at the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival. She later had to drop out of the festival due to COVID-19 concerns.