State senator reacts to claim of investigation into sexual misconduct

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Senator denies any knowledge of the accusations leveled against him. (KXAN)



AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local Texas state senator is reacting to a media report claiming he is being investigated for sexual misconduct.

A spokesperson for Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, tells us the senator denies any knowledge of the accusations leveled against him.

The report he's referring to claims the University of Texas is investigating an allegation the senator sent a sexually explicit image and text message to a grad student. It sources three unnamed senior UT officials.

A UT spokesperson says the university does not discuss ongoing investigations, but it takes all allegations of wrongdoing seriously.

Schwertner added he only learned about the report Tuesday afternoon and he's eager to cooperate with UT.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Wednesday he was "deeply concerned" about the allegations and that he did not know about it until reading news reports.

“The Texas Senate is awaiting the conclusion of the investigation and expects a full report on this matter," Patrick wrote in a statement.