State oversight of sexual education curriculum up for debate at Capitol
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just how much say should parents have in their children's schools' sexual education curriculum is up for a public hearing Tuesday at the State Capitol.
State Senator Bryan Hughes says Senate Bill 784 is all about increasing transparency.
"In many districts, parents are being shown varying summaries, but not the actual material," he said. "Because these materials are so sensitive and so related to any given family's values, it's important that parents see what's being taught to children."
The bill proposes requiring all Texas school districts to send their full sex ed curriculum to parents.
Lake Travis parent Jennifer Fleck told KXAN making the lessons available online or mailing them to parents for a fee to make sure every parent can easily access the materials.
In Austin, the district makes the lessons available at each school's libraries.
"Parents can go tomorrow and see what's being taught this year in May," explained Susanne Kearns with Informed Parents of Austin. "It doesn't get much more transparent than having the lessons in your kid's school right now to take a look at."
She said that's why the bill is "just unnecessary. It would be a huge cost."
Kearns is also concerned about copyright laws.
"You wouldn't be able to do that with math textbooks, so there's no reason for you to be able to do it with a sex ed curriculum either," she said.
But Hughes said, "Many of these are being promoted at earlier and earlier ages, and parents are concerned. That's where this comes from. Not aimed at a particular district, but in general, make sure that parents know what's going on. Parents are having input."
As of Monday evening, the latest version of SB784 wasn't available, but Hughes said he also wants to include measures that would require each district's health advisory council to always follow open meeting laws.
The Education Committee hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sendero Health Plans "not out of the woods" yet, says Central Health
AUSTIN (KXAN) --Monday, leaders from Central Health (Travis County's Healthcare District) and Sendero (the community-based nonprofit health insurance company run by Central Health) updated the public on the most recent Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment and on actions taken to make Sendero more financially stable during the past year.
Dozens of community members attended the meeting, many of whom had questions about Sendero's fate and what health care offerings would be available to some of the sickest and most vulnerable people in the Austin area.
Central Health is funded by Travis County taxpayers. It provides the capital for Sendero, which is designed to help improve access to healthcare, especially for uninsured or low-income residents. Sendero was created in 2011. Since that time, Central Health has invested $108 million in Sendero.Read the Full Article
-
Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christy Reddish opened the gate her backyard fence and walked down a mowed path of grass to the creek behind her fence.
She has fond memories here. Her sons' tree fort overlooks the stones filling the dry creek bed, and she recounts the family Christmas cards they've taken in this exact spot.
Yet lately, the creek has become divisive.Read the Full Article
-
Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Notre Dame has been widely praised as an architectural masterpiece with workmanship that dates back over 850 years. The fire that devastated much of the building on Monday has potential to wipe out centuries of work.
"Even the structure itself, the wood structure of the roof is historically significant,” said John Volz, a restoration architect and owner of Volz and Associates, Inc.
Volz has spent much of his career focused on preserving historic structures. He said the impact of the fire in Paris is devastating.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats