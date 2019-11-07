State of Texas to provide temporary shelter for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The State of Texas will provide a temporary location for the homeless to camp in Austin, a governor’s office spokesman said Thursday.

The shelter will be on more than five acres of land near U.S. Highway 183 and Montopolis Drive and is the closest to downtown the state has available. The area is near neighborhoods of homes and trailer parks and within a few miles of an elementary school.

The governor’s office said the site is ready for use as of Thursday.

The governor’s office said this would be temporary until Austin’s first Sprung Shelter is built. A new coalition called ATX Helps, including the Austin Chamber of Commerce, announced a plan Thursday to raise $14 million for that shelter.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted photos on Wednesday before and after TxDOT restarted its cleanups on Monday, the before photo showing trash on the ground, and the after showing the area cleaned up.

A statement from Gov. Abbott’s office Thursday said the location will include “portable restrooms, hand washing stations and comes with commitments from local charities to deliver food multiple times during the day.” It also said the location will provide “access to healthcare providers and homeless case workers to provide care for the homeless. “

