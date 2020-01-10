State, local resources brace for severe weather to hit central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple state and local resources are bracing for the severe weather to hit central Texas on Friday.

Austin-Travis County EMS pre-rostered 12 people at the request of Texas Task Force 1. Of those, three people are rostered for a Type 3 USAR team and nine others were requested by the Texas Department of State health Services to staff the Ambus.

Gov. Greg Abbott put multiple state resources with the Texas Division of Emergency Management on standby as well, including:

boats

helicopters

rescue teams

medical strike teams

additional law enforcement and volunteer organizations

“All residents should heed warnings from local officials and pay attention to weather alerts,” said Gov. Abbott. “I ask that all Texans keep those in the storm’s path and all of Texas’ first responders in their prayers as they deal with the effects of this storm.”

Agencies involved in the emergency effort include:

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service – Task Force One and Two

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

TxDOT

DPS

Texas Public Utility Commission

Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System

The governor’s office also provided these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

