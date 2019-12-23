State, local leaders celebrate first night of Hanukkah

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott, community leaders and Mayor Steve Adler celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday.

Gov. Abbott was alongside Jewish leaders at the State Capitol as they lit the shamash candle of the menorah.

“There is a deep and enduring bond between the people of Texas and the Jewish community around the world, and this bond is rooted in the blessings of freedom and the burdens of vigilance,” said Gov. Abbott. “As we come together to celebrate this Festival of Lights, we are reminded of the strength and resilience of the Jewish people. Cecilia and I wish a peaceful and joyous Hanukkah to all those celebrating here in Texas and around the world.”

(Photo Courtesy: Office of the Governor, December 22, 2019)

(Photo Courtesy: Office of the Governor, December 22, 2019)

In honor of his family tradition, Austin Mayor Steve Adler also shared a video on Twitter where he lit the first candle of the menorah.

“It certainly is a time that we can gather in thanks and appreciation and celebration for all the things that are good,” Adler said in the video.