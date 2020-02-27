State leaders discuss leasing land to ATX Helps for temporary homeless shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Transportation Commission will discuss the possibility of leasing land to nonprofit coalition ATX Helps for a homeless shelter.

If the lease is approved at the commission meeting on Thursday morning, ATX Helps can build the city’s first Sprung shelter, a model of accommodations that can be put up in as little as eight weeks.

That land is state-owned and sits near U.S. Highway 183 and Montopolis. It is currently being used as a temporary shelter where about 140 people are staying, called Camp RATT, which stands for Responsible Adult Transition Town.

On Saturday, the community at Camp RATT organized and filed paperwork to become their own nonprofit.

KXAN is at the Commission meeting and will update this article when discussions begin.