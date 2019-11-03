State cleanups of Austin homeless encampments to begin Monday

A person camping in a tent beneath I-35 on 6th Street in Austin beneath a newly posted sign from TxDOT warning that camps beneath the overpass will be cleaned out starting November 4. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As an ongoing political fight continues over how to best address homelessness in the city of Austin, state agencies will begin cleaning out homeless encampments from beneath state overpasses Monday Nov. 4 at the direction of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The cleanup efforts will be led by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) based on instructions from Gov. Abbott.

Sources previously told KXAN that the cleanups will start at 8 a.m. at US 183 and Burnet Road, then go to I-35 at Cesar Chavez Street, then go to Manchaca Road and US 290.

However, Governor Abbott’s Office says that’s no longer the case and that “everything is fluid as far as locations go.” The Governor’s office noted that cleanup efforts are still starting on Monday. KXAN is awaiting updated information from TxDOT on these cleanup efforts.

The state’s Department of Transportation told KXAN last week that the governor has instructed them to continue these cleanups on a weekly basis “until further notice.” Governor Abbott’s office added that these cleanups could happen more frequently than once a week if need be.

TxDOT has explained to KXAN that they plan to hold onto personal items collected during these cleanups for 30 days afterward (that would include things like cell phones, backpacks and tents, but would not include things like mattresses).

TxDOT has been posting fliers beneath overpasses, directing people who live under them to go to Austin’s Resource Center for the Homeless, Integral Care, and Salvation Army. As KXAN reported, all of the open shelters that belong to these three organizations are full. As of Sunday afternoon, it remains unclear where people displaced by the cleanup efforts will be asked to go to.

“This is Gov. Abbott following through on his promise to deal with this issue, he gave the City of Austin more than a month to clean up their act and unfortunately they’ve dragged their feet,” said John Wittman, a spokesperson for Governor Abbott.

The governor told city leaders in early October that if they did not, “demonstrate consequential improvement in the Austin homelessness crisis” by Nov. 1, that he would direct state agencies to take action in Austin.

Wittman added that the state’s efforts starting Monday will “hopefully help clean up the city of Austin and will also hopefully help the homeless.”

Chris Baker, the Executive Director of The Other Ones Foundation, a program that pays people experiencing homelessness in Austin $15 per hour to pick up trash and remove graffiti, told KXAN that his organization was asked it they would be able to help with encampment cleanups.

Initially, Baker said his organization agreed to help.

“But as it kind of unfolded how this particular cleanup was going to go down, we ultimately determined it wasn’t really an appropriate thing for us to be doing,” Baker said. “When we go into encampments, we are never asking anyone to move, we are just getting rid of trash.”

Instead, Baker said his organization is trying to help people experiencing homelessness prepare for the TxDOT cleanups.

What led to this cleanup effort

This all comes as Austin continues to wrestle with how to address homelessness in the city. Austin’s current council has made addressing homelessness its top priority and in recent years city leaders have tried different strategies to get more people out of homelessness and connected to services.

Council moved to reverse a ban on camping, sitting, and lying down in public places in June in an effort to decriminalize homelessness. A heated debate ensued afterward over this policy which most directly impacts those experiencing homelessness in the city.

Council ultimately moved to put some, but not all, of the restrictions back in place on camping, sitting and lying down in public.

Those restrictions went into effect on October 28. The new homelessness ordinance stops the city from enforcing the camping rules unless staff identifies each person camping illegally and has given them an opportunity to take advantage of housing services.

A homeless encampment beneath I-35 at 6th street. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard).

APD officials say once officers begin clearing out the area around the ARCH, they will strive to work with the homeless on voluntary compliance. However, if people don’t comply, they can be cited or even arrested.

Since the time the camping ban was repealed in June, city officials have acknowledged that people experiencing homelessness have become more visible as many have acquired tents and erected them in public spaces. Despite claims to the contrary on social media, public health officials in Austin say they are not seeing an increase of needles or feces in the city as a result of these policies.

According to Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition’s 2019 Point in Time Count Numbers, there are 2,255 people experiencing homelessness in Austin on any given night. Since 2010, that number has stayed in the range of 1,832 and 2,362 people. The number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in 2019 is 1,086 — the highest it has been in the last ten years.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on this developing story.