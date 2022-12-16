AUSTIN (KXAN) — As startups shift towards hybrid and remote work, many of these companies in the Austin area are questioning the need for renting out an entire office building.

Instead, they’re opting for coworking spaces, where they can sign short leases or drop when necessary.

In northwest Austin, one coworking space — Office Evolution — has nearly sold-out its individualized offices.

Back in May of 2021, Office Evolution of Austin opened its doors with 35 offices available to rent.

Flash forward to today and 33 of these 35 spaces are being rented. The co-working space has already expanded with other locations around Central Texas such as Round Rock and San Antonio.

Its owner Tyler Jensen said his clientele has shifted over the last year and a half.

“The demand is shifting a little bit towards businesses using this as a stepping stone to grow,” he said. “We give them the ability to move in here quickly.”

According to Jensen, it initially consisted of people trying to get out of their house during the peak of the pandemic while working remotely for mega-companies such as Indeed, Dell and Meta.

Now, his coworking space is filling up with Austin-based startups with several employees renting offices together.

One of these startups renting out space is Clusiv, a company creating the first e-learning platform for the blind and visually impaired community.

Clusiv co-founder Tom Jackson said that co-working space offers his startup a stepping stone in its growth phase.

“We don’t know how big our company is going to grow as far as headcount goes, especially with most of our team being remote,” he said. “Just the ability to add offices as we grow is really nice.”

With plans to expand, Office Evolution is trying to place its locations in suburban areas, within driving distance from where many people live.

To rent out workspaces, private offices or conference rooms at Office Evolution, you can visit its website.