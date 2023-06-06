Starbucks’ new line of extra virgin olive oil-infused coffee drinks is now available at select Austin locations. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Olive oil in coffee? That’s the latest flavor combination Starbucks has unveiled, rolling out a new line of specialty drinks at stores across the country, including Austin.

Starbucks announced this spring Oleato, its new line of caffeinated drinks infused with extra virgin olive oil. Following a March debut in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle, the company announced Tuesday it expanded the coffee line into Austin shops.

Starbucks’ new line of extra virgin olive oil-infused coffee drinks is now available at select Austin locations. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Beyond Austin, select Starbucks locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Arlington, Houston and El Paso will offer the beverages. The olive oil-infused line includes:

Oleato cafe latte: light roast espresso infused with extra virgin olive oil and steamed with oat milk

Oleato iced shaken espresso: coffee beverage featuring toffeenut, espresso and oat milk, infused with extra virgin olive oil

Oleato golden foam cold brew: extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam atop cold brew

More details on which stores offer the olive oil-infused drinks are available online.